Florida counted 60,755 abortions in 2024. Miami-Dade residents had the most

A state report dated Dec. 31 shows that 60,755 abortions had been reported in Florida in 2024.

Here are counties with the most abortions, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.



Miami-Dade County: 12,998 Broward County: 7,979 Hillsborough County: 5,591 Palm Beach County: 4,063 Out-of-state residents: 3,754 Orange County: 3,707 Duval County: 2,898 Pinellas County: 2,450 Polk County: 1,713 Lee County: 1,558 Pasco County: 977 Leon County: 950 Osceola County: 922 Volusia County: 846 Brevard County: 821 Seminole County: 818 Manatee County: 745 St. Lucie County: 741 Alachua County: 648 Collier County: 620 Marion County: 609 Sarasota County: 583 Lake County: 573 Clay County: 315 Bay County: 303 St. Johns County: 277 Hernando County: 273 Indian River County: 272 Escambia County: 251 Martin County: 220 Charlotte County: 201 Okaloosa County: 199 Flagler County: 163 Citrus County: 148 Highlands County: 133 Columbia County: 129 Gadsden County: 105

Note: Florida has 67 counties. The state's six-week ban took effect May 1.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.