Monroe County can now apply for Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program

Monroe County homeowners looking to mitigate flood risks are eligible for federal grant funding.

Monroe is among the Florida counties participating in the national Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program.

The federal funding is aimed to help with the cost of elevating, reconstructing or demolishing homes that are currently below base flood elevation. The program also supports home buyouts.

Applications, found here, will be accepted through Jan. 31.

