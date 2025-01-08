South Florida braces for cold front, residents urged to take precautions

A cold front moving through South Florida is bringing temperatures down to the 40s tonight.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue Spokesperson Erika Benitez says preparation is key.

"This is especially important with children and the elderly, they are the most susceptible and vulnerable to cold weather," he said. "What we suggest is if you have elderly neighbors, be sure to check on them.”

Fire Rescue officials are also reminding residents to heat their homes properly by keeping heat equipment at least three feet away from flammable objects.

They also warn to not use generators, charcoal or gas grills inside to avoid Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

The Miami Dade County Homeless Trust has opened cold weather shelters.

For assistance accessing the shelters, contact the helpline at 1-877-994-4357.

READ MORE: Winter illnesses return with a vengeance

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.