South Florida kids can learn salsa, bachata and cumbia in new dance program

What brings a community together better than dancing?

One South Florida arts organization has its eyes set on teaching the rhythms of salsa, bachata, tango and cumbia to elementary and middle school students.

Arts for Learning Miami and the city of Sweetwater are hosting free Latin Dance classes at the Jorge Mas Canosa Youth Center through May. After a successful pilot program last spring, the nonprofit is bringing back the Latin Dance Extravaganza for students and their families.

“When we did our pilot program that Latin dance really resonated with them. It was something they were excited about. It was something they were familiar about,"said Arts for Learning Miami Executive Director Sheila Womble. "It was something they were eager to learn. And so we really wanted to build on that.”

The classes are open to all, though there are just 50 spots for students. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 10.

READ MORE: National YoungArts week kicks off in Miami with performances, workshops and opportunities

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

