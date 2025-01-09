State sues Trinity Healthcare Services for overpayment of millions during pandemic

The State is suing Miramar-based Trinity Healthcare Services, whose former CEO is South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

The suit alleges the state overpaid Trinity by millions at the height of the pandemic and wants its money paid back.

In one of the overpayments from the Florida Department of Emergency Management, Trinity Healthcare received more than $5 million for an invoice of just over $50,000.



Trinity Healthcare received the alleged overpayments when Cherfilus-McCormick was still CEO. She stepped down in 2021 when running for Congress to replace the late Alcee Hastings.



Cherfilus-McCormick had never won political office, and vastly outspent her opponents. That included $3.75 million dollars of her own money. That’s 87% of her campaign spending.



She was elected in January of 2022 and ran unopposed for a full term the following November.

