Florida Democratic Party poised to elects its next leader

The Florida Democratic Party has set a date to elect its next chairperson. Voting will take place Jan. 25.

The election for the party’s new leaders comes after widespread losses for Democrats during the 2024 general election.

Nikki Fried, the party’s current chair, plans to run for reelection. As of Friday afternoon, Fried is running unopposed.

The deadline to sign up to run is Jan. 11.

