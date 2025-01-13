Broward County launches $1 million fund to support art festivals and cultural events

Broward County has a new program aimed at combating the gap caused by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto of nearly $32 million in arts funding.



The Arts & Cultural Festival and Special Event Sponsorship Program is a $1 million fund for sponsoring multi-day art festivals and cultural events. WLRN’s Broward County Reporter Carlton Gillespie said that these festivals will showcase local talent.

“The program provides startup or matching funds for festivals. Organizations or municipalities have to apply and a review board will award funds to the events deemed worthy," Gillespie said. "Any event showcasing Broward based artists will get priority consideration in that process."



The program officially opened last week. Broward’s Cultural Division will host monthly application workshops for free. The next one takes place this coming Wednesday.

