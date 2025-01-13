DeSantis calls special session on immigration, hurricane recovery and condos

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he is calling a special legislative session that will be held the week of Jan. 27 to address immigration issues, hurricane recovery, condominium problems and the ballot-initiative process.

DeSantis said President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, will make major changes in immigration policy, and the state needs to take actions to help carry them out.

