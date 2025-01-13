© 2025 WLRN
Slow speed zone coming soon to PortMiami waters

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 13, 2025

A slow speed zone is coming to the waters off PortMiami.
 
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Miami sector says waters surrounding the port have become increasingly dangerous because of a rise in boat traffic – leading to more collisions.
 
The new rule extends a slow speed zone through Fisherman's and the Main Ship channels for vessels less than 50 meters — or 164 feet — in length.
 
It goes into effect beginning January 29.

Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's PM newscast and digital producer.
