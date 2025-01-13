Slow speed zone coming soon to PortMiami waters

A slow speed zone is coming to the waters off PortMiami.



The U.S. Coast Guard’s Miami sector says waters surrounding the port have become increasingly dangerous because of a rise in boat traffic – leading to more collisions.



The new rule extends a slow speed zone through Fisherman's and the Main Ship channels for vessels less than 50 meters — or 164 feet — in length.



It goes into effect beginning January 29.

