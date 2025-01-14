© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amtrak cancels train service at Miami International Airport

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published January 14, 2025 at 9:39 AM EST
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Amtrak trains were temporarily suspended Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2024 from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut, by a circuit breaker malfunction, the national rail service said.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Amtrak trains were temporarily suspended Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2024 from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut, by a circuit breaker malfunction, the national rail service said.

Amtrak trains were running late – eight years late – but now they won’t come at all to the Miami Intermodal Center at Miami International Airport.

Amtrak was first scheduled to start offering train service at MIA beginning in 2016, but in late December, it sent a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation saying it will not bring passenger trains to the station. The state agency designed and built the facility that connects Metrorail, Tri Rail, and a car rental center with the Airport Link which goes back and forth to the airport terminals.

Amtrak said servicing requirements and operational costs led it to decide not to include the airport stop. Instead, it said it will make improvements at its current Hialeah station, which is about six miles from the airport.

READ MORE: U.S. fines JetBlue $2 million for 'chronic' flight delays on East Coast routes to Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Tom Hudson
Tom Hudson is WLRN's Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent.
See stories by Tom Hudson
More On This Topic