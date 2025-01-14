Amtrak cancels train service at Miami International Airport

Amtrak trains were running late – eight years late – but now they won’t come at all to the Miami Intermodal Center at Miami International Airport.

Amtrak was first scheduled to start offering train service at MIA beginning in 2016, but in late December, it sent a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation saying it will not bring passenger trains to the station. The state agency designed and built the facility that connects Metrorail, Tri Rail, and a car rental center with the Airport Link which goes back and forth to the airport terminals.

Amtrak said servicing requirements and operational costs led it to decide not to include the airport stop. Instead, it said it will make improvements at its current Hialeah station, which is about six miles from the airport.

