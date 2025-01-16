South Florida orgs launch humanitarian aid drive for California wildfire victims

Miami-Dade County and local organizations have partnered to launch a humanitarian aid drive to support those affected by the devastating Southern California wildfires.

The Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM, is accepting donations at its Doral Warehouse through Jan. 24

Non-perishable food items, bottled water, personal hygiene and first aid kits are being accepted, as well as blankets, sleeping bags, air mattresses and other essentials.

GEM, the American Red Cross and the United Way of Miami are accepting financial contributions as well.

Drop offs can be made on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

READ MORE: What LA did right before the fires — and why it wasn't enough

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

