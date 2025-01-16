© 2025 WLRN
Spirit Airlines downsizes, lays off another 200 employees

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:03 PM EST
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline is based in Broward County.
Business Wire
Miramar-based Spirit Airlines continues to downsize with another 200 employees laid off.

The budget-friendly airline announced on Thursday that after reviewing the organizational structure of the company, it decided to eliminate the non-union positions, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

This includes jobs in operations, leadership, crew training and scheduling and administrative support.

These latest layoffs come after 186 pilots were furloughed in September and ahead of 330 cockpit crew members being cut beginning Jan. 31.

Spirit is attempting to cut some $80 million in annual costs after filing for bankruptcy.

READ MORE: Spirit Airlines flies into bankruptcy with hopes of shedding its no-frills image

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
