Spirit Airlines downsizes, lays off another 200 employees

Miramar-based Spirit Airlines continues to downsize with another 200 employees laid off.

The budget-friendly airline announced on Thursday that after reviewing the organizational structure of the company, it decided to eliminate the non-union positions, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

This includes jobs in operations, leadership, crew training and scheduling and administrative support.

These latest layoffs come after 186 pilots were furloughed in September and ahead of 330 cockpit crew members being cut beginning Jan. 31.

Spirit is attempting to cut some $80 million in annual costs after filing for bankruptcy.

