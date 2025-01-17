House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to speak at 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project breakfast

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the top Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, will be in Miami Beach on Saturday as the keynote speaker of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project at Miami Dade County Public Schools.

Jeffries will address the induction of new “5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Mentors” and a “Rites of Passage Ceremony” for the 45 Wilson Scholars.

The 5000 Role Models Excellence Project was founded in 1993 by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami, who was then a Miami-Dade School Board member. Its mission: “To intervene in the lives of at-risk boys, in order to provide them with alternatives that will lead them away from a life of crime and violence.”

The organization has expanded across Florida to include Broward, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Duval counties, along with Detroit, Los Angeles and the Bahamas.

Courtesy / U.S. House of Representatives U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens

This year’s 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Other notable local officials in attendance: Mayor of Miami Dade County Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres.

