Miami-Dade law enforcement cracks down street takeovers ahead of MLK weekend

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the city of Miami are joining forces to combat street takeovers.

For example, "Wheels Up, Guns Down" is an annual bike and ATV ride that takes place on or around MLK Day. The ride is known for being dangerous and reckless, with riders speeding, driving the wrong way and putting others at risk.

“The improper use of ATVs, motorcycles, golf carts or any other non-street legal vehicle will not be tolerated,” said Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. “Participating in such activities will result in police actions, including citations, and your vehicle being impounded. Participating in such activities will result in police actions including arrests, citations and your vehicle being impounded."

In Miami-Dade, law enforcement officials believe the crackdowns are having an impact. During last year's street takeovers, they say 169 were arrested and over two dozen firearms impounded.

