Fort Lauderdale MLK Jr. Day celebrations will close down these intersections

South Florida communities on Monday are honoring the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The city of Fort Lauderdale is hosting its annual King Holiday Celebration Parade and march for non-violence, followed by a multicultural festival at Carter Park.

As a result, Sistrunk Boulevard will be closed from the railroad tracks west to Northwest 15th Avenue and from Northwest 15th Avenue to Carter Park. The closures begin 7 a.m. Monday.

The King Holiday Celebration parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Roads will reopen after the parade.

READ MORE: Miami mayor gives his last State of the City address

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

