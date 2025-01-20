South Florida lawmaker files bills that aim to reduce gun violence

A South Florida lawmaker has filed a set of bills meant to help reduce gun violence.

Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky is sponsoring Senate Bill 256 also called Jamie’s Law,

It's named after 14-year old Jamie Guttenberg, one of 17 people killed in the 2018 Stoneman-Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

The bill requires background checks for the sale or transfer of ammunition.

Polsky has also filed Senate Bill 252, called the Responsible Gun Ownership Act. It would require background checks on all gun purchases or transfers.

Florida's regular 2025 legislative session begins March 4.

READ MORE: A state representative has filed an open carry bill for the 2025 legislative session

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

