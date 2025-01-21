The Miami Dolphins to play its first season game in Spain

From Miami to Madrid, the NFL has announced the Miami Dolphins will play as the designated team in the first-ever regular season game in Spain.

The game is part of the 2025 International Games, a series of football games played outside the U.S. in an effort to grow the sport globally.

The game will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of the Real Madrid soccer club.

This will be the Dolphins’ 8th regular-season international game. The team’s opponent, game date and kickoff time will be announced in the spring.

