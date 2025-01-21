Nikki Fried says Florida has been test case for Project 2025

Nikki Fried, the head of Florida's Democratic Party, says Florida has been the test case for Project 2025 — a sweeping, ultra-conservative sort-of policy playbook authored by allies of President Donald Trump.

"Everything from book bans to authoritarian policies to removing people from office, revenge, vengeance and now we’re gonna see that the United States has become Florida, that the power of government has moved from Washington D.C. to Mar-A-Lago," she said. "And unfortunately the country is gonna have to be experiencing what Florida’s been dealing with the last couple years."

She fears the rest of the country will start to resemble Florida, but says state Democrats are ready to push back against extreme right-wing policies — at both state and national levels.

