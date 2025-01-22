City of Miami to consider halting recycling services

The city of Miami commission will consider legislation that could cut recycling services.

On Thursday, the commission is set to vote on a bill that would allow the Miami Solid Waste Department director “the power to establish the type, frequency and amount, if at all, of City-serviced recycle pickup," the Miami Herald reports.

Currently the city of Miami picks up recycling on a bi-weekly basis. The high contamination rates are to blame for the desire to remove the program. A city spokesperson told the Herald more than two-thirds of materials placed in recycling can’t be processed.



A final vote is not expected Thursday.

