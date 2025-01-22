© 2025 WLRN
City of Miami to consider halting recycling services

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published January 22, 2025 at 10:34 AM EST

The city of Miami commission will consider legislation that could cut recycling services. 

On Thursday, the commission is set to vote on a bill that would allow the Miami Solid Waste Department director “the power to establish the type, frequency and amount, if at all, of City-serviced recycle pickup," the Miami Herald reports.

Currently the city of Miami picks up recycling on a bi-weekly basis. The high contamination rates are to blame for the desire to remove the program. A city spokesperson told the Herald more than two-thirds of materials placed in recycling can’t be processed.
 
A final vote is not expected Thursday.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
