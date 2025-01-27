South Florida's unemployment rate remains low, despite concerns over immigration

South Florida’s unemployment rate fell last month even as more people were counted among the workforce.



The regional jobless rate in December was 2.8%. That is the lowest among metropolitan areas throughout the state.



WLRN’s Senior Economics Editor Tom Hudson said the jobs figures may feature in state efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

"It is a tight labor market – especially in South Florida – with the supply of workers remaining pretty low. President Trump’s promises to deport undocumented immigrants raise concerns about fewer workers for important industries in Florida like agriculture, construction and hospitality. But supporters say the job market has remained strong two years after Florida started requiring some companies to verify the immigration status of their workers."



Statewide construction hiring increased at the fastest pace, adding almost 30,000 jobs compared to a year ago.

READ MORE: Report sounds alarm about South Florida's construction industry and its working conditions

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

