South Florida Dems criticize state legislature's immigration bill

Florida Democrats, including several South Florida leaders, are speaking out against recent federal and state immigration policies.



During a virtual press conference Wednesday, local and state officials rebuked the Florida Legislature for passing identical bills supporting President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans.

“This legislation deliberately sows fear, drives a wedge between our communities, promotes racial profiling and makes it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs effectively," said Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee Chair Laura Kelley.

Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Bowen echoed Kelley.

“When the federal government makes decisions like this ... It puts enormous pressure on local governments," Kelley said. "Families in crises turn to their city leaders. We’re the ones handling the calls from parents worried about being separated from their children. We’re the ones seeing the ripple effects on housing, on jobs, on local services.”



After the legislature initially rejected immigration proposals from Gov. Ron DeSantis, he said yesterday he plans to veto their recently-passed bills.

