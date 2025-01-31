© 2025 WLRN
State Sen. Bryan Avila sets sights on re-election in 2028

WLRN Public Media | By News Service of Florida
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
A man speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Florida Rep. Bryan Avila speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol in 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

After easily winning re-election in November, state Sen. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, is preparing to run for another term in 2028.

Avila opened a campaign account this week to run again in Miami-Dade County’s Senate District 39, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Avila was elected to the Senate in 2022 and then won a four-year term in November, capturing 69.8% of the vote. Previously, Avila served eight years in the House.

News Service of Florida
