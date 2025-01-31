New Rickenbacker Causeway path prioritizes safety for cyclists and pedestrians

Miami-Dade County recorded 18 cyclist fatalities in 2024, but so far in 2025, that number remains at zero.

One potential reason: a stretch of the Rickenbacker Causeway that closed after Hurricane Irma and reopened in December has received a $14 million upgrade including paved trails, a seawall and native plants, giving cyclists and pedestrians a safer way on this scenic route.

The causeway draws an estimated half million cyclists and 250,000 pedestrians a year, according to Miami-Dade County. The project separates cyclists and pedestrians from vehicle traffic, a feature that long-time riders say makes a big difference.

“I feel safe cycling around here because of the line and bike pass,” said Frank Vasallo, a cyclist with 15 years of experience.

Pedestrians like Michael Busatto say the improvements create a more welcoming environment.

“It’s away from the cars and all the traffic and the noise. So, it’s better.”

With safety and accessibility at the forefront, this new pathway could encourage more South Floridians to embrace cycling and walking as viable transportation options.

The story was originally published by Caplin News, a publication of FIU's Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, as part of an editorial content partnership with the WLRN newsroom.

