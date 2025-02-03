Broward Sheriff's Office: Deputy-involved shooting under investigation

A man police say was armed and refused to put his weapon down was shot Sunday afternoon by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, said BSO in a statement.

The events leading up to the deputy-involved shooting began shortly before 6 p.m. when BSO got an emergency call about a “suspicious person” at East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Avenue in Oakland Park, said a BSO spokesperson.

BSO deputies responded and found an “adult male armed with a weapon,” said BSO, who said he man “refused several commands to put the weapon down.”

“Deputies deployed multiple less than lethal weapons in an attempt to subdue the individual,” BSO said. “However, the subject ran towards BSO deputies, and units were forced to fire their weapons.”

The man, who was not identified by BSO, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting and BSO’s Internal Affairs Unit will carry out an internal investigation.

