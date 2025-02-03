Miami Herald theater critic Christine Dolen dies at 74

South Floridians who love local theater, who are part of it or support it are mourning the loss of a powerful voice within our performing arts scene.

Long-time Miami Herald theater critic Christine Dolen died yesterday at her Broward County home. Her husband, former Sun-Sentinel arts editor John Dolen, says she had been battling a progressive lung disease.

Dolen worked for the Herald for over 35 years. In 2015, on her last day there, WLRN's Christine DiMattei interviewed her, asking Dolen what it meant for her to cover South Florida's vibrant theater scene for so many years.

"Oh gosh, this scene continues to get rich — that is one of the regrets I have about finally throwing in my reporter's notebook," Dolen said. "I just have loved writing about all these people as the scene has evolved."

But she did not throw in her reporter's notebook at that point. After she left the Miami Herald, Dolen continued to write freelance theater reviews and profiles for local arts nonprofit ArtburstMiami until April of last year.

Christine Dolen was 74 years old.

