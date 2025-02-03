League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County host Jupiter candidates forum

The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is hosting an election forum for Town of Jupiter candidates on Monday night.

The forum runs from 6-8 p.m. at the Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL, 33458.

“All Candidates in the March 11 Town election will answer questions from the public about key issues, such as traffic, public safety, emergency services and other matters," said LWVPBC President Kathi Gundlach in a statement.

At stake are two council seats and the mayor's seat.

“The majority of votes on the Town Council will be decided by this election which has drawn multiple candidates and high public interest," said Gundlach.

IF YOU GO

What: Town of Jupiter candidates forum

When: Monday, February 3, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Meeting Rooms A+B in the Jupiter Community Center across from the new Town Hall and Police Department (200 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL, 33458)

More info: facebook.com/lwvpbc.

READ MORE: In Palm Beach County, DeSantis lambasts Florida Legislature over immigration standoff

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.News In Brief