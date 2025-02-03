State Sen. Shevrin Jones to hold virtual roundtable discussion on environment, Saturday, Feb. 8

This Saturday, State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, will join Biscayne Bay Marine Health Coalition Co-Chair Dave Doebler for a virtual roundtable discussion about the environment in South Florida.

The Feb. 8 roundtable is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. to give the public the opportunity to weigh in on environmental issues before the 2025 Florida legislative session, which begins in March.

Those interested in participating can register here. They can email any question in advance at info@BiscayneBayFL.com.