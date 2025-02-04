The city of Miami seeks bids to operate the Miami Marine Stadium

The City of Miami’s iconic but long abandoned Marine Stadium might be on its way back to life.



The stadium has been shuttered since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. But the city administration has now opened up bids for a private company to operate the stadium as a concert and events venue.

If all goes well, city voters will be presented with a ballot question in elections later this year on whether to approve the new operators.

The Miami Herald reports the cost of renovating the long-neglected stadium could be more than $60 million.

