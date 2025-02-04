Open enrollment begins for Florida Prepaid College Tuition program

Open enrollment for Florida’s Prepaid College Tuition program launched over the weekend.



Some prices are lower than last year, with the cheapest plan for a newborn now costing $29 monthly for a one-year university plan.



A full four-year university tuition plan for a newborn starts at $120 per month.



Overall prices are fairly steady, as tuition for state universities has not gone up in over a decade.



Florida Prepaid spokesperson Shannon Smith said paying for college in advance allows kids to start adulthood without debt.

“When you do this for a child, whether you start with one year or go for four years right away, whatever you are able to save, every dollar you save is a dollar they do not have to borrow. Student loan debt is crushing," Smith said.



There are several prepaid tuition options available, including two- and four-year plans to cover state colleges and universities, as well as hybrid plans for two years at a state college and two more at a university.



Any child in Florida from newborn through 11th grade may take part in the program.



Open enrollment runs through the end of April.

