New $20 million fire station marks start of Riviera Beach's infrastructure makeover

Ordinarily, the opening of a new fire station is important but not often the cause for a lot of fanfare.

But its different in Riviera Beach.

The Palm Beach County city just celebrated the grand opening of a new $20 million station and emergency operations center. As WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus reports, the completion of Fire Station 87 marks a milestone in the city’s ongoing efforts to revamp its infrastructure.

"The 'Reimagine Riviera Beach' campaign is part of the city’s plan to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to redevelop municipal facilities — library, city hall and a pricey water treatment plant that is currently under huge delays with construction," Brutus said.

Fire Station 87 will house Riviera Beach's very first Emergency Ops Center. It will allow city officials to gather in one place to receive updates on emergency situations like hurricanes.

READ MORE: A tale of two streets: East and West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.