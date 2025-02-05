Final design chosen for permanent Parkland memorial

There's been a major step forward in the effort to build a public memorial honoring the 17 people who lost their lives in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has chosen the final design for the permanent memorial.

It will be located in a nature preserve between Parkland and Coral Springs.



The design by California artist Gordon Huether was one of six finalists.

