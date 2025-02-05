© 2025 WLRN
Final design chosen for permanent Parkland memorial

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:39 PM EST
The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation has decided on three final options for the memorial that will be built at the former Heron Bay Golf Club.
Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation
There's been a major step forward in the effort to build a public memorial honoring the 17 people who lost their lives in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
 
The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has chosen the final design for the permanent memorial.

It will be located in a nature preserve between Parkland and Coral Springs.
 
The design by California artist Gordon Huether was one of six finalists.

READ MORE: Families settle court battle over who owns Parkland killer's name and likeness

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
