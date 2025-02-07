© 2025 WLRN
Tri-Rail ridership hits pre-pandemic levels with 4.4 million riders in 2024

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:17 AM EST
A Tri-Rail train heads north from the Northwest 79th Street station in Miami-Dade. Pressure is building to create more Tri-Rail stations north of downtown Miami.
C.M. GUERRERO
/
EL NUEVO HERALD
A Tri-Rail train heads north from the Northwest 79th Street station in Miami-Dade. Pressure is building to create more Tri-Rail stations north of downtown Miami.

The Tri-Rail system this week reported its total ridership for 2024, saying numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The South Regional Transportation Authority, which operates the trains, reports a total of 4.4 million riders took the rail last year.

It’s the first time since 2019 ridership has surpassed the 4 million mark in a single year. Last year, the Tri-Rail expanded its services to Downtown Miami with an added weekday express train and a midnight train out of Miami Airport Station.

As of March 2024, the SRTA reported that ridership averaged 15,000 weekday trips, and 8,000 on weekends.

