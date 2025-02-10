© 2025 WLRN
Jack Penrod, founder of Nikki Beach, dies after battle with cancer

WLRN Public Media | By Jimena Romero
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST
Nikki Beach founders Lecia Penrod and Jack Penrod in Cannes, southern France, in 2013.
Todd Williamson
/
Invision/AP
Nikki Beach founders Lecia Penrod and Jack Penrod in Cannes, southern France, in 2013.

Prominent South Florida bar and restaurant owner Jack Penrod — the founder of Nikki Beach — has died following a battle with cancer. He was 85.

Penrod was, in part, responsible for helping reshape Miami Beach into the globally known entertainment hot spot it is today.

He founded the popular beachfront restaurant and venue Nikki Beach in 1998 to honor his late daughter, Nicole Penrod.

Today, Nikki Beach has locations around the world including St. Tropez Marbella and Dubai.

Jimena Romero
Jimena Romero is WLRN’s News and Public Affairs Producer. Besides producing The South Florida Roundup, she is also a general assignment reporter.
