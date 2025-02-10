Jack Penrod, founder of Nikki Beach, dies after battle with cancer

Prominent South Florida bar and restaurant owner Jack Penrod — the founder of Nikki Beach — has died following a battle with cancer. He was 85.

Penrod was, in part, responsible for helping reshape Miami Beach into the globally known entertainment hot spot it is today.

He founded the popular beachfront restaurant and venue Nikki Beach in 1998 to honor his late daughter, Nicole Penrod.

Today, Nikki Beach has locations around the world including St. Tropez Marbella and Dubai.

