Broward Sheriff's Office: Beware of text messages claiming you owe toll charges

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about a text-based “phishing scam” that falsely tells motorists they may be taken to court for failing to pay their tolls.

“The text message appears out of the blue — pay your tolls or risk late fees and even legal action,” says BSO in a statement issued Tuesday. “The loaded language and tense tone could drive anyone to quickly click on the link and fork over their hard-earned money.

“Don’t! It’s a phishing scam.”

BSO authorities advises local residents to not any personal information in connection with a suspicious text message, referring to the Federal Trade Commission website to file any complaints.

