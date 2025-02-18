Hollywood's Liberia neighborhood recognized with state historical marker

Liberia, Hollywood’s historically Black neighborhood, has been recognized with a Florida Historical Marker.

Community members and the Hollywood Historical Society pushed for years to establish the sign — the first of its kind in the city of Hollywood.

" They [Hollywood Historical Society] seem to be relentless at including the entire community in their work," said Earl Garnet Beneby, Liberia historian and community elder. "They were very enthusiastic about it."

Liberia was founded about a year before Hollywood and was the only neighborhood where Black residents could live in the city. Attucks High School, one of three in Broward County to serve the Black community during segregation, is located there. The last all Black class graduated in 1968.

Throughout the years, Liberia has played host to entertainers like Sam Cooke, James Brown and Cab Calloway who were barred from other parts of South Florida due to segregation.

The city’s historical society unveiled the marker in a dedication ceremony this weekend as part of Hollywood’s centennial celebrations and Black History Month. Beneby attended with a few dozen people.

" I was glad to be a part of it. But the main purpose of it wasn't about just me or any of the other people who are here today," Beneby said. "It's a lot about those who have gone on. It's a lot of people that I wish they were still alive that can experience it."

The marker is located at 2207 Raleigh Street in Hollywood.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.