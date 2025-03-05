Broward County School Board approves 3% salary increase for educators

The Broward County School Board unanimously approved salary increases for educators for the 2024-25 school year.



That comes out to a 3% salary increase, on average, for eligible employees, including teachers, principals, and other leadership staff.



According to a statement from the district, the increase represents an investment of over $31 million in employee compensation.



At a special school board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Howard Hepburn said the agreement signals a commitment to educator retention.

