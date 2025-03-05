© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broward County School Board approves 3% salary increase for educators

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published March 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST

The Broward County School Board unanimously approved salary increases for educators for the 2024-25 school year.
 
That comes out to a 3% salary increase, on average, for eligible employees, including teachers, principals, and other leadership staff. 
 
According to a statement from the district, the increase represents an investment of over $31 million in employee compensation. 
 
At a special school board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Howard Hepburn said the agreement signals a commitment to educator retention.

READ MORE: 'We want our neighborhood school': Pushback as Broward shutters decades-old elementary
 
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
See stories by Natalie La Roche Pietri
More On This Topic