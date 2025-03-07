Pinecrest Village council delays decision on charter school expansion

For the second time in four weeks, the Village of Pinecrest council deferred a deciding vote on whether to expand enrollment capacity of a local charter.



Approving the controversial proposal would mean True North Classical Academy could more than double its enrollment capacity, taking it from 280 students to 600 by 2029.

It would also grow the school to serve kindergarten through eighth grade. Right now, it’s K-6th.



True North parents and teachers supporting the expansion showed up in dozens to the Thursday night meeting. Jeanette Barbic told WLRN the plan would give more students access to quality education.

"I think by allowing the school to expand, it's just going to make a broader picture for more people to spread that type of way of being so that we have a better cohesive community," Barbic said.

Last month, an online petition opposing the capacity increase drew more than 900 signatures, citing increased traffic to the area and undermining Pinecrest’s public schools.

The council will vote again when it reconvenes March 11 for its regular village meeting.

