Latest SpaceX Starship explosion grounded flights in South Florida

A SpaceX Starship mega-rocket blew up during a test flight Thursday evening — prompting flights to be grounded at airports across South Florida.

The 403-foot Starship launched from Texas but lost contact within minutes. Wreckage was seen streaming from the sky over Florida right before sunset.

The Federal Aviation Administration then halted flights, including at Miami, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Palm Beach international airports.

Flights resumed at around 8 PM. The last Starship explosion happened nearly two months ago.

This is a News In Brief report.


