South Florida cities to vote for new council members and mayors in March

March is here, meaning it’s time for a certain kind of madness in South Florida — that's local elections, not basketball.

On Tuesday, 12 cities in Palm Beach County are scheduled to vote in new council members and mayors, including Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

The Riviera Beach election cycle, in particular, has been disrupted by the administrative disqualification of five candidates running for two city council seats and mayor. That means, according to the city’s charter, a new mayor will be appointed after this election. Voters will not elect a new mayor until 2027, the city's next election.

Meanwhile, voters in Boynton Beach, the third largest city in the county, will elect a new mayor. The sitting mayor, Ty Penserga, is term-limited after three years. In the Village of Wellington, voters will elect a new mayor following the untimely passing of longtime public leader Fred Pinto last year.

In Broward County, voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar and Pembroke Pines will also head to the ballot box tomorrow.



Miami-Dade's schedule is a little more sporadic. Miami Springs, Surfside and Bay Harbor Islands will have their elections on April 1. A week later it will be Coral Gables and Miami Shores' turn.



More elections are scheduled later this year in November.

READ MORE: The who's who in the race for Palm Beach Gardens City Council

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

