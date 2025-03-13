US Army Corps of Engineers headquarters in Jacksonville saved from closure

People who work for office overseeing Everglades restoration for the U.S. government are probably breathing a sigh of relief.

The lease for the Jacksonville headquarters for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t be terminated after all. The office was listed by the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency as one of more than hundreds being shut down earlier this month.

Last week, the Government Services Office sent a notice saying it was revoking the termination.



More than 20 offices in Florida were on the list, including the Homestead office for National Park Service scientists working on restoration and the Key Largo office for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

