US Army Corps of Engineers headquarters in Jacksonville saved from closure

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published March 13, 2025 at 9:57 AM EDT

People who work for office overseeing Everglades restoration for the U.S. government are probably breathing a sigh of relief.

The lease for the Jacksonville headquarters for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t be terminated after all. The office was listed by the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency as one of more than hundreds being shut down earlier this month.

Last week, the Government Services Office sent a notice saying it was revoking the termination.
 
More than 20 offices in Florida were on the list, including the Homestead office for National Park Service scientists working on restoration and the Key Largo office for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

READ MORE: DeSantis veto means NOAA has to manage a divided Keys' Sanctuary

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
