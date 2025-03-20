© 2025 WLRN
Republicans' budget plan raises concerns about Medicaid cuts in Florida

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:12 PM EDT

A federal budget blueprint passed by Republicans in congress is raising alarms from South Florida Democratic leaders and health care professionals.
 
Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose district includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, participated this week in a “Medicaid Day of Action” to raise awareness of what those cuts might mean for Floridians.

“ Essentially they're taking what is a lifeline for Florida's low income populations. We have 4 million people in Florida who get their healthcare from Medicaid, half of that is children. One hundred and ten thousand of those are in my congressional district alone.”
 
In 2023, 27% of Miami Dade County residents were covered by Medicaid, that number is 18.3% in Broward, 16.5% in Palm Beach and 12% in Monroe.

