Lake Worth Beach voters head to the polls for runoff election

Lake Worth Beach residents are headed to the polls on Tuesday.

Greg Richter and Anthony Segrich are in a runoff election for the District 4 city commission seat.

The top candidate will replace incumbent Reinaldo Diaz, who lost his reelection bid in the March 13 election. The polls close at 7 P.M.

