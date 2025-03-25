© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake Worth Beach voters head to the polls for runoff election

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published March 25, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT

Lake Worth Beach residents are headed to the polls on Tuesday.

Greg Richter and Anthony Segrich are in a runoff election for the District 4 city commission seat.

The top candidate will replace incumbent Reinaldo Diaz, who lost his reelection bid in the March 13 election. The polls close at 7 P.M.

READ MORE: The big buzz over a Boca Raton redevelopment project

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic