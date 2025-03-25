Drought conditions expected to persist in South Florida until June

Much of South Florida has been experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions over the past couple of weeks.



The National Weather Service in Miami is forecasting below-average rainfall through April, and drought conditions may last through June.



NWS Meteorologist Ana Torres-Vazquez said conditions may change in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as we head into the wet season beginning in mid-May.



"Once we head into the summer time, the predictions from the climate predictions center show that we could still have some level of drought but that the conditions will be improving," she said.



Persistent droughts can lead to poor air quality and increased risk of wildfires. But a bit of respite from the continuous dry conditions could be seen as early as today.

Forecasters said a front currently sitting near the Panhandle may bring showers and potentially thunderstorms to our area Tuesday afternoon.

