South Florida Congress members demand oversight of the controversial Krome detention center

Democratic U.S. Representatives have sent an angry letter to the Trump administration demanding restored oversight of the controversial Krome detention center for migrants.

The letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was spearheaded by Florida U.S. Representatives, including South Florida Congress members Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Frederica Wilson and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. It was signed by almost 50 Democratic House members.

It calls for immediate restoration of Congressionally-mandated Homeland Security oversight agencies the Trump administration shut down last month.

And it urged an end to what it called “immoral mistreatment” of detained migrants at the Krome center, in western Miami-Dade County.

The facility has come under intense scrutiny amid President Trump’s ongoing migrant deportation campaign, for what the Representatives call “inhumane conditions and abuses,” including severe overcrowding.

