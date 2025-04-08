CEO of Broward County-based Spirit Airlines steps down

Just weeks after Broward County-based Spirit Airlines emerged from bankruptcy, there's been a change in leadership at the discount carrier.

Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie has stepped down from his role effective immediately.

Christie had been president and CEO of Spirit since 2019 and saw the airline through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on Monday, a Spirit spokesperson said a temporary leadership committee made up of three current executives will take over until a new CEO is named.

Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection in November after years of mounting losses, a failed merger and increased competition.

