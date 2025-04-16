© 2025 WLRN
A recall has been issued for Miami-based company that distributes baby food

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

A Miami-based company that makes baby food for Target is recalling more than 25,000 packages because they might contain elevated levels of lead. 
 
The products being removed are the Good and Gather baby purees sold in 4oz tubs with a best-by date of Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
