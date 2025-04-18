Miami-Dade's 'Operation Green Light' offers relief for drivers with suspended licenses

Overdue traffic tickets, court fines and fees frequently lead to driver license suspensions that Floridians struggle to pay off.

But Miami-Dade drivers can get a break for eleven days starting Monday.

The Clerk of the Court's Operation Green Light initiative is back.



The program waives all collections fees for people with outstanding parking, traffic and criminal court costs, fines and fees.



According to a report from the county, as of 2021, about 600,000 residents had a suspended license and almost 63%of the suspensions were due to unpaid fees and fines.

Operation Green Light runs from April 21 to May 4.

