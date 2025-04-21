Florida anti-weather modification bill is getting closer to passing

An anti-weather modification bill is getting closer to Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk for approval.

The bill — which is now before the full House — would ban the release of any substance that could potentially impact weather, sunlight or temperature. Violators may face a $100,000-fine and misdemeanor charge.

It would also require airports to file monthly reports to the Florida Department of Transportation on any aircraft capable of being equipped with geoengineering technology — which may include attached aerosol devices.

While these practices are not new, a recent surge in related conspiracy theories and widespread misunderstanding has led several states to consider similar bans.

The House companion version of the bill threatens even loftier consequences for violators — with a $200,000-fine and a third-degree felony charge.

DeSantis has publicly expressed support for the Senate-version of the bill.

