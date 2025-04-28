© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Popular apple juice brand recalls 170,000 bottles due to potential toxin contamination

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT

More than 170,000 bottles of a popular apple juice are being recalled over concerns it might be contaminated with a toxin. It's the Martinelli brand, famous for its round glass bottles

Florida is among the 28 U.S. states where the product was recalled. The toxin patulin is commonly found in rotting apples. 
 
The recall affects Martinelli's 10-oz apple juice sold in four-pack glass bottles, with a best-by date of Dec. 5, 2026.

READ MORE: New 'CareStation' brings free health screenings to Overtown residents

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
See stories by Ammy Sanchez
More On This Topic