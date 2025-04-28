Popular apple juice brand recalls 170,000 bottles due to potential toxin contamination

More than 170,000 bottles of a popular apple juice are being recalled over concerns it might be contaminated with a toxin. It's the Martinelli brand, famous for its round glass bottles

Florida is among the 28 U.S. states where the product was recalled. The toxin patulin is commonly found in rotting apples.



The recall affects Martinelli's 10-oz apple juice sold in four-pack glass bottles, with a best-by date of Dec. 5, 2026.

