Mobile kitchen equipment stolen from Feeding South Florida recovered by police

Mobile kitchen equipment stolen from Feeding South Florida, the region’s largest hunger-relief organization, has been recovered, said police on Wednesday.

Pembroke Park police said they worked with Opa-Locka police to investigate the $30,000 heist from the non-profit organization and “developed credible leads” to locate the equipment stolen last month from the organization’s loading dock.

Video footage of the incident showed at least people working together to unload the two portable kitchen units from a trailer and drag them to their truck.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Opa Locka Police Department and their dedicated detective for their outstanding assistance and collaboration,” said Chief Daniel DeCoursey of the Pembroke Park Police Department. “Their partnership was critical in helping us recover these essential assets.”

Police did not disclose the names of any suspects in the stolen equipment or any other details about their investigation.

Each mobile kitchen is worth approximately $15,000 and is a centerpiece of the nonprofit’s “Kitchen à la Cart” program, which is designed to bring hands-on cooking demonstrations to communities experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding South Florida officials.

The carts are equipped with tools that allow educators to teach everything from basic culinary skills to meal planning for dietary restrictions, such as diabetes and religious practices.